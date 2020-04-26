Local businesses and organizations donate over 200 meals to people 65 and older



MEDFORD, Ore. — Some seniors received free hot meals delivered at their doorstep Saturday morning from Medford Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

From 7 am until 2 pm Saturday, the Medford Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lined up to deliver free meals made by Punky’s Diner to people 65 and older.

“[It’s] our desire to want to help our community, kind of a two part focus. One is support local restaurants, which are in dire need of help, and also to focus on our community and this demographic was probably the hardest hit,” said Country Financial owner, Trey Berky.

The event was funded and put together by Country Financial and John L. Scott realty.

Together, these businesses and organizations donated over 200 meals.

“We’ll go until we either run out of food or the staff fall over,” said Berky.

Colonel Randy Jewell with the Medford Police Department says giving back to the community makes him feel more connected to the area.

“It’s very fulfilling, it truly is. It makes me feel very good and it also makes me feel that much more a part of the community that we serve in,” Col. Jewell said.

Many senior citizens were grateful for the gesture during this isolating time.

“Both the sheriff and Medford PD has been incredibly generous of their time. Most of them are here volunteering their hours to do this for the community and it’s a good reminder they’re here to protect us but equally to serve us,” Berky added.

The event was a success, but most importantly, reminds all of us to stay in touch with one another when times are tough.

“It is probably more important than ever to really connect with your family members, especially your elderly family members, and just let them know you’re thinking about them. Whether it’s by a phone call or it’s by an email, just to let them know that you’re out there and that you care about them,” said Col. Jewell.

