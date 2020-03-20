Local barbershop taking extra precautions for coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — During the coronavirus pandemic, staying 6 feet away from someone is recommended.

But for local hair salons and barbershops, that isn’t possible.

Owner of “Secret Barber Society” in Jacksonville, Christopher Espinoza, says they’re taking many precautions.

Before a customer comes in, they have to sanitize their hands and put gloves on.

“We’re also offering in-home haircut visits that sort of thing,” he said. “Anything we can do to kind of ease the pain of the situation that we’re all kind of facing right now.”

With the continued spread of the virus, Espinoza says he believes a ban against all hair salons and barbershops is not a matter of if, but when.

Right now, he says they’re just preparing for that possibility and will continue to offer at-home visits.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.