Local bar considering to-go cocktails, if legislation allows it



MEDFORD, Ore. — One local bar says it’s not sure if it would start selling to-go cocktails – if the state allowed it.

A co-owner of Gypsy Blues Bar says since Jackson County is in phase 2 and bars are allowed to stay open until midnight, he’s not as focused on revenue as he was this spring.

However, if the to-go cocktail petition were to be successful, he says he’s not opposed to implementing it.

“I think it would be something we’d consider here for sure, I mean, like I said earlier, in a phase 1 environment I could definitely see the justifications for it because we had to close at 10 pm,” said co-owner, Clay Bearnson.

Bearnson says as long as the cocktails could be delivered safely, it could bring in additional revenue.

