Local bakery owner talks about creating custard on National Custard Day 2020



MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s nothing off-pudding about today – it’s National Custard Day!

A local bakery owner explains what goes into making the sweet treat.

“You get a good workout while you’re making custards,” Luke Moser said.

He says making a traditional vanilla custard can take up to 40 minutes with continuous stirring, making sure the custard doesn’t burn.

He’s the owner of Luke’s Bakery off of Roberts Road in Medford.

“Custard starts out with milk, sugar and vanilla. You boil that and separate the eggs and you use the yolks – that’s where you get the yellow hue from,” Moser said.

He says not many people come into the bakery specifically for custard, but they do enjoy it in other popular baked goods.

“A lot of people love our eclairs, cream puffs, things like that, that you’ll use custard in. I like to fold my custard with real heavy whipping cream because it makes it a little lighter,” said Moser.

Not only is the custard tasty, Moser says he uses local ingredients to make it.

“We make all of our fillings from scratch and we take a lot of pride in that, and so custard is just one of those components that makes the product taste that much more different and exciting to eat.”

