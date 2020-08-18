Less than 60 days to register to vote in Oregon



JACKSON CO., Ore. – Election day is only 78 days away. But in Oregon, there are 57 days left to register to vote. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13th.

“Every voter gets a ballot in the mail. We make it as easy as we can on our voters to be able to exercise their right in the state of Oregon,” said Jackson Co. elections clerk Chris Walker. You can register online, in-person or by mail. “If you’re a US citizen and 18 years of age or older, you have a right to vote and we will make sure you can exercise that right to vote here in our office,” said Walker.

Voting by mail has been a hot topic nationally, but Oregon has been doing it for over 20 years. “We’re not going to have the challenges that a lot of other jurisdictions around the country are going to have this year because this is a way of life here in Oregon.”

Mail-in ballots will be sent out on October 16th, three days after the registration deadline. “One of the biggest common mistakes we see on a ballot isn’t on the ballot itself, it’s on the envelope. People sign the wrong signature or in households, it’s very common for the husband to sign the wife’s envelope and the wife to sign the husbands,” said Walker.

Since Oregon has been voting by mail for so long, they have fixes for those mistakes, but they must be completed within 14 days of the elections. All ballots must be recieved by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.

In California, there are 63 days left to register online, but you have until election day to register in-person. In order for your cote to be counted by mail in California, the ballot must be postmarked by election day and received by November 20.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.