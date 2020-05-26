Large slash pile catches fire in Medford



MEDFORD, Ore. – A slash pile fire sent a pillar of smoke above Medford.

According to the Medford Fire Department, a large slash pile behind the little league fields west of Bear Creek Park caught fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the incident was not planned or controlled and the cause remains under investigation.

The Medford Fire Department said the burn will put out smoke throughout the day.

