Land approved for Medford temporary urban campground



MEDFORD, Ore.– Land for a temporary homeless campground was approved by the Medford city council last week. The camp would be an area for the homeless to stay and receive help while combating the covid-19 crisis.

“We’re excited and nervous at the same time because we know we have to do a good job,” said Chad McComas, executive director of Rogue Retreat. “We know that we’re going to be watched closely.”

A temporary urban campground designed to help the homeless receive resources and camp safely is underway. The campground is on private property off Biddle and Midway Road near Crater Lake Ford.

It’s been designed by the City of Medford and local law enforcement to help homeless combat COVID-19 and prevent fire hazards on the greenway this summer.

“This isn’t a long-term place that somebody is going to live. This is a short-term opportunity to get people stabilized, get them to where they’re not worried about their stuff getting stolen or getting assaulted in the middle of the night,” said McComas.

With the land now approved, Rogue Retreat along with other non-profits are developing how the camp will look.

Medford police have estimated 25 campgrounds will be available with respect to social distancing. Rogue Retreat says it will have regulations on who will be allowed in to lower the impact on the surrounding area.

“We got to do something and so we’re excited about it. We’ll experiment,” said McComas. “We’ll figure out what works and become stronger.”

Rogue Retreat acknowledges there may be skepticism and hesitation about this campground.

However, with examples like the Kelly Shelter and Hope Village to reference, the non-profit is hopeful this will turn out to be just as successful.

The campground is set to open at the end of July and run until the end of September.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.