La Clinica offering flu shots, dental screenings



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — La Clinica is setting up parking lot clinics to provide people of all ages flu shots and dental screenings.

One clinic is set for 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at La Clinica’s Central Point Health Center, 4940 Hamrick Road. Another is set for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Phoenix Health Center, 3617 S. Pacific Highway.

La Clinica moved its annual flu shot clinics for patients into health center parking lots this fall so people can receive the flu vaccine while limiting potential coronavirus exposure.

Rebecca Holmes, the school based nursing manager for La Clinica said people won’t have to go inside the clinic, making it easier for people to safely distance from one another.

“This is our first event that we’re adding on our Happy Smiles team. They will be available to do dental health screenings and fluoride varnishes,” said Holmes. The Happy Smiles team, which provides dental screenings, education, and fluoride treatments in schools, decided to bring their services to these safe outdoor clinics while schools teach remotely. Happy Smiles usually serves students at 27 Jackson County schools and also visits other community sites.

With coronavirus spreading in the community, Happy Smiles hasn’t been able to provide care on campuses and dental care has at times been restricted around the state. The team will offer dental screening and fluoride varnish for kids and adults. Services are provided at no cost, but dental insurance will be billed if people have it.

Flu vaccine is available at no cost to most insured patients, including people on the Oregon Health Plan. Cost for uninsured patients is $20 to $42.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.