Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank gearing up to meet demands



Klamath Falls, Ore. – Health concerns are causing the Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank to ramp up operations due to higher than anticipated demands.

The Food Bank is boosting deliveries to rural pantries by 15% to 20%.

Food Bank Director Niki Sampson says school closures and temporary layoffs are likely to increase demand.

“Kids are going to be home – they’re going to need more food.” Sampson explains. “If employees are asked not to come to work, or they’re sick, and they’re hourly employees, they’re not going to get paid.”

Those who need emergency food assistance, or those who can help with donations of money or non-perishable food items can find out more at the Food Bank’s website: klamathfoodbank.org

