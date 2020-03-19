Klamath Falls shooting suspect arrested



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Klamath Falls.

On February 28, 2020, two people were shot on Summers Way in Klamath Falls. They were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Christian Rogelio Pena was later identified as a person of interest in the case.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of March 19, 2020, several alarms went off in the area of South 6th Street and Madison Way in Klamath Falls. A Klamath Falls police officer responding to the alarms pulled over a suspicious vehicle and found Pena inside.

Pena was arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangering.

