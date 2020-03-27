Klamath Falls seeks ideas for business recovery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls is now officially in a ‘local state of emergency’.

The emergency declaration was made Thursday afternoon.

The move gives City Manger Nathan Cherpeski more leeway in conducting city business during the pandemic.

“They can put temporary policies in place.” Explains Cherpeski. “Exercise some changes in maybe our emergency procurement rules, those kinds of things.”

During an online meeting, City Council voted to give $10,000 to the Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank.

$25,000 will be used to help local restaurants.

“$100,000, we’re soliciting ideas from our citizens for how to put that to use.” Cherpeski points out. “We’ll put that out via social media, a press release with a link on how to do that.”

Cherpeski notes the first virtual online meeting was a learning experience for the city. “It wasn’t a train wreck, but we may have lost the caboose.”

The city is now taking suggestions on how $100,000 would be best spent to support local businesses.

You’ll find those virtual ‘suggestion boxes’ here: www.klamathfalls.city

And here: www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls

The ‘suggestion box’ will be available until April 10th.

