Klamath Falls man loses wife to Coronavirus

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The husband of a Klamath Falls woman who died Tuesday from Coronavirus is asking the community to wear their masks.

Jack Depew lost his wife Mary to Coronavirus on Tuesday.

She was 73.

‘I got a call early Tuesday morning, told me to get up there real quick.” Depew recalls. “I was with her, she even told me she wasn’t going to make it.”

Jack met Mary at ‘Chicken and Cheers’ tavern, they had been married 9 years.

“I was shooting pool, and she come up and bumped my pool stick on purpose.” Chuckles Depew. “And that’s where we finally met.”

Jack says he caught the disease first. “My fever stayed between 101 and 102 for at least 2 or 3 days, and then the last day when it went up to 104, is when I went into the hospital.”

Jack says he doesn’t know where he may have caught the virus. “Of course, we were going to the store without our masks on, going to these different stores.”

Mary fell ill a short time after Jack.

“She had different symptoms than I did.” Notes Depew. “She had a slight fever, but she was aching and hurting. And everything kind of hurt on her.”

The Depews underwent treatment together. “Matter of fact, when we were both in the hospital together, they took me in her room, and they put us both on IV at the same time, so we could sit with each other.”

Depew is hoping the rest of the community will take preventative measures.

“Do wear those masks.” Asks an emotional Depew. “I was stupid enough not to do it. and so was my wife. And I lost her. And I don’t want to see anybody else lose anybody.”

Our condolences to Mr. Depew, who contacted us Thursday morning about sharing his story.

Klamath County has now had a total of 123 cases of Covid-19.

