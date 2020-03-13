Klamath County Fairgrounds, Ross Ragland Theater cancellations

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ban on large public gatherings is having an impact in Klamath Falls.

Klamath County Fairgrounds Manager Todd Hoggarth says the Klamath County Home Expo, and annual Gem and Mineral Show won’t be taking place at the fairgrounds this weekend. “It came down that we just couldn’t have the events.”

The event centers are normally booked up to two years out.

Hoggarth says he’s doing what he can to reschedule cancelled events. “We’re going to have to all worth together – and some of them might have to be Thursday-Friday things, and some of them might have to be a Monday-Tuesday thing – but we’re going to work really hard to try to get everybody back in here.”

Across town at the Ross Ragland Theater, Director Scott Mohon says all ticketed events have been suspended.

“I come from the old school of ‘the show must go on’.” Notes Mohon. “We were doing everything we could to continue the process, but when the Governor said: ‘Let’s take it down for 4 weeks’, we followed the letter of the law.”

Mohon says there’s still a lot of work to do behind the scenes. “We’re going to be doing some maintenance touch-ups, and some work around. We’ve got our Capital Campaign going on, with new office space – so we’re going to continue those projects.”

The Ragland is currently working with presenters and promoters to see if acts can be rescheduled.

Ticket holders will be contacted as those details are confirmed.

