Klamath County coronavirus patient recovers



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A person in Klamath County who contracted coronavirus is now over the illness.

A press conference was held March 17 in Klamath Falls to announce the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Klamath County. The illness was later confirmed by the CDC.

Health officials say that person is no longer sick.

Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said, “This individual has fully recovered. And I want people to know, didn’t have to go to the hospital, he’s in great straits, and the situation was it was contracted in travel, so the community was never at risk.”

Health officials took steps to protect patient privacy. The age, town, or other details regarding the patient is not being released.

