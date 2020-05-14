Klamath County cleared to open

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County’s plan for reopening has been approved by the Governor.

“I know a lot of folks have been hurting through this time of high unemployment.” Notes Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. “Hopefully this is the first step towards a little bit of normalcy.”

But, the initial phase will not be business as usual.

“Six months ago, did we expect to go to a restaurant and see our waiter, or our waitress have a mask on?” Asks Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris. “No. But, that’s what we’re going to be seeing these days.”

George Tyson plans to open ‘A Music Store on Main Street’ Friday. “We’re looking forward to it. We’re trying a new model, and we’ve rearranged the store to accommodate the new rules.”

“I think Saturday might be the big day.” Says Thomas Jewell of ‘Everybody’s Vintage’. “But I’m very excited to see what happens tomorrow. I’m hoping people will come out, and at least do window shopping, if nothing else.”

Some businesses may need a few days to prepare for reopening.

“Certainly businesses are not required to reopen.” Clarified Commissioner Morris. “However, my sincere hope is that people can take the guidelines that the state is recommending, and make them work in a way that works for their business.”

Doors aren’t only opening on Main Street in Klamath Falls.

NBC5 has learned that Steen Sports Park plans to reopen their main gate at 6 Friday morning.

