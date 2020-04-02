Kid Time Children’s Museum takes classes online



MEDFORD, Ore. — Kid Time Children’s Museum in Medford has taken it’s classes digital.

“We are trying to find things that we know parents can access and that is helpful during this time and that is a comfort, not work,” Brittain Zimmerman said.

Museum staff started posting videos on YouTube to try to make up for their doors being closed. The ‘Kid Time from Home’ videos include story time, hiking paths and sing-a-longs.

“Based on a lot of programs we do on site here. We’re just bringing those into a video format so people can take them home,” Connor Reese said.

