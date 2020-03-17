K9 “Khaos” joins the Klamath Falls Police Dept.



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – There’s a new member of the Klamath Falls Police Department.

K9 “Khaos” recently completed his training and is now certified to track down drugs and patrol the streets with his handler.

The 13-month-old German Shepherd is also skilled in tracking humans and finding evidence. He’s also trained to protect his handler and himself.

“KFPD is excited to add Khaos to the force and believes his presence will greatly enhance the services we provide to Klamath Falls residents,” the Klamath Falls Police Department said.

