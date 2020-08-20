Judge tosses Trump tax appeal



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has lost his latest legal fight to keep his tax records private

On Thursday, a federal judge rejected a last-ditch attempt by the president’s lawyers to block a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

That subpoena forces Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, USA, to turn over the president’s personal and business tax records dating back to 2011.

Vance has been seeking the return since Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress the president had misled tax officials, insurers, and businesses associated with the value of his assets.

Trump’s lawyers argued the request for tax records was retaliatory after the president’s company, the Trump Organization, disputed the scope of a subpoena seeking records from 2015 through 2018.

Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed Thursday’s decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of appeals.

The ruling echoed the judge’s prior decision in the case that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

The high court returned the case to the judge so Trump’s lawyers could get another chance to challenge the subpoena.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.