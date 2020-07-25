Judge denies Oregon’s Temporary Restraining Order request

Salem, Ore. — The United States District Court denied the motion for Temporary Restraining Order , also known as TRO, which would have immediately stopped federal authorities from detaining Oregonians from downtown Portland.

This motion comes Friday evening, after the State of Oregon sued federal agents. United States District Judge Michael Mosman did not rule in favor of a TRO, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said because the case lacked standing to bring the case in the first place.

“While I respect Judge Mosman, I would ask this question: If the state of Oregon does not have standing to prevent this unconstitutional conduct by unidentified federal agents running roughshod over her citizens, who does? Individuals mistreated by these federal agents can sue for damages, but they can’t get a judge to restrain this unlawful conduct more generally. Today’s ruling suggests that there may be no recourse on behalf of our state, and if so that is extremely troubling,” said Rosenblum.

She adds she is hopeful the actions from the federal agents stop and no one else will have to experience what other protesters have gone through.

The acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, says federal officers acted appropriately and are there to protect the federal courthouse.

