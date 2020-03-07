Judge declares manslaughter suspect not fit to stand trial

PHOENIX, Ore.– Unfit to proceed again, the man accused of killing former actor and Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day may not go to trial.

Daniel Burda faces multiple charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Day’s death.

Burda, who lived at the Phoenix home of Day and his partner Ernie, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Day went missing from his home in Phoenix in July of 2018. He was found the next spring buried under a massive pile of clothes in his home.

Burda was evaluated at a state hospital last year and was found able to “aid and assist” in his own defense.

On Friday, a judge moved to have Burda transferred to the state hospital again.

Officials there will work to make Burda fit to stand trial.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office told us previously, it’s a process that could take up to three years.

If after that point Burda is still unfit to proceed and the state can’t protest the finding, he would be sent back to court and the case would be dismissed.

