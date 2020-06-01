Josephine Co. Sheriff addresses Floyd death, protests



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel addresses the death pf George Floyd and the protests across the country.

He says, “The actions and tactics used by the officers were reprehensible, inhumane and outright criminal. I personally have been in that situation a hundred times. Once the handcuffs go on, tactics change and the care and welfare of a resistive subject moves to the forefront. This is how law enforcement in Oregon is taught.”

In a Flash Alert, he said law enforcement increased its presence after he says outsiders threatened to come to riot.

Sheriff Daniel says law enforcement will stand side by side with residents and will continue to serve the county. He says the sheriff’s office stands by their mottos, ‘Protecting with Courage’ and ‘Serving with Compassion.’

He also says, “We cannot let his death be a cause to lead our citizens to assemble with the intent of causing harm. So I ask you, stand with us. Stand up to outside influence that would otherwise negatively impact our lives.”

