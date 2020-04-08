Josephine Co. Food Bank receives 20 tons of food from Latter-day Saints



JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Josephine County Food Bank received it’s final shipment of food today from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A semi-trailer dropped off the food this afternoon.

The donation includes mixed canned goods with meats, soups, fruits, and vegetables.

The executive director for the Josephine County Food Bank says the donation is extremely helpful since the number of families coming to pantries has significantly increased.

“Last week when we received 41,000 pounds of food on that semi from the church, it was all gone by the end of the week,” said Executive Director at Josephine County Food Bank, Kim Collins.

The food bank is now working on allocating all the food to the county’s 11 different pantries.

