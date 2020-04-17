Josephine Co. commissioners asking governor to open rural counties





GRANTS PASS, Ore. — As President Trump lays out a plan to reopen the country, commissioners in one southern Oregon county are calling on the governor to take action.

Commissioner Lily Morgan says commissioners will be speaking with the governor on Monday.

She feels Josephine County has been flattening the curve and plans to ask about how they can open things up safely and get people back to work.

“We believe rural areas can open up in a phase capacity that keeps social distancing still in place and safety protocols still in place, but allows our businesses to open and doesn’t overwhelm the system,” said Commissioner Morgan.

Josephine County is the only southern Oregon county to have a coronavirus fatality.

An 81-year-old man died last week, county health officials say he caught the virus through ‘community spread.’

If things do open back up, Morgan says she wants to make sure people are still being tested and they keep in constant communication with the health care community.

Morgan says if we do end up overwhelming the system, we can adjust accordingly.

