Josephine Co. announces new COVID-19 related death



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County announced a new coronavirus-related death Tuesday evening.

Josephine County Public Health said the 83-year-old man died from complications relating to a COVID-19 infection on August 3.

Health officials said the man had underlying conditions and tested positive on July 19. He passed away at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center on August 3.

The county also made corrections to overall COVID-19 totals Tuesday. Public Health said the previous death on July 31 was removed from Josephine County’s case count. The Oregon Health Authority said the 33-year-old man was visiting the county and resided in a different state, therefore the death was removed from Josephine County’s totals.

Public Health also announced that six new cases of COVID-19 should have been announced on August 3, not five.

Two new cases were announced on August 4, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 107.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.