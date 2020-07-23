JoCo Public Health: Si Casa Flores salmonella tests negative



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine Co. Public Health says all it’s salmonella tests at Grants Pass Si Casa Flores have come back negative.

Last week, Public Health announced it was investigating a cluster of people with salmonella, that were potentially linked to the Grants Pass Si Casa Flores location on Beacon Drive. The department says the salmonella outbreak could also be part of a nationwide outbreak, that according to the CDC is effecting 15 states. The locally owned restaurant says things were already tough for the business.

“Everything with COVID hit pretty hard us, it did impact us big time and we’re so thankful to be back in business so for something else to come about it was devastating for us,” said Emmanuel Flores, General Manager.

Flores says it’s safe to eat at all of their establishments. Josephine Co. Public Health says two people in the county were hospitalized and several others got sick with salmonella.

