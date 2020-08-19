JaCo and JoCo above the national average for positive coronavirus tests

JACKSON CO., Ore. – New numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show the state is below the national average for positive coronavirus tests, but that’s not the case in Jackson Co.

The OHA says as of last week, Oregon had a positive test rate of 4.5%, while the national average is at 9%. However, Jackson Co. Public Health says we shouldn’t celebrate, because we’re at 10.1%.

“Fewer people have been testing, for reasons that are unclear to me. So if you have fewer people testing and the cases are going up, the percent that become positive are going to be higher. And that’s kind of where we’re at now,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson Co. Public Health.

Josephine Co. is also above the national average. Last week’s OHA reported the county’s average at 9.1%.

Click HERE to see the OHA data.

