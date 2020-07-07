Jacksonville’s ‘Victorian Christmas’ decorations in jeopardy





JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — For more than 60 years, the streets of Jacksonville have been decorated for ‘Victorian Christmas.’

But this year, streets could be empty.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce says the decorations of fresh garland and lights are made possible by donations from local businesses and the chamber.

With so many struggling financially, the chamber may not be able to keep the tradition alive this year.

“People look forward to it and they’re coming into town for our shopping experience. They come and look at the lights throughout Jacksonville just driving through,” said Amanda Moreira, marketing coordinator for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. “It just really brings a lot of festive from Christmas’s past.”

The chamber is trying to raise $10,000 for the cost of the decorations and putting them up.

Other Victorian Christmas events like Father Christmas and the cider stand are uncertain due to coronavirus.

