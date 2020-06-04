Jackson, Josephine Co. approved for Phase Two reopening



MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County and Josephine County are among those counties approved to move on to Phase Two of Oregon’s reopening.

Included in this reopening are pools, theaters, museums, and churches. Each will be able to begin phasing people back into their establishments by Friday.

Businesses in the Rogue Valley included in the state’s list of activities that can reopen in Phase Two are excited.

“The anticipation, you know we’re excited to get going,” said Elijah Todd, general manager of Lava Lanes in Medford.

At Lava Lanes, management says they are prepared to meet state guidelines with safe distancing and sanitation. The bowling alley’s bar and restaurant are already open but they are ready for the lanes to reopen for some safe, friendly fun.

“A lot of sanitizer stations, we’re going to have extra staff on board helping facilitate cleaning balls, cleaning surfaces, cleaning bathrooms,” said Todd.

Faith-based organizations will also be allowed to reopen their buildings to their congregations. Each will have to meet social distancing guidelines with a limit of 250 people allowed in a building at once.

“We’ll open up requesting that people who don’t have internet access be our first ones to come back,” said Jeff Lundblad, pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church.

The church, based in Medford, plans to take the reopening slowly. It has been live-streaming services since the stay-home order and according to Lundblad, it’s been quite the success.

“Compared to our usual Sunday attendance at home many people are here, we’re actually doing as well if not better with our online worship,” he said.

The church plans to continue its online worship, but also set up a reservation list for those without the internet to attend in person at a safe distance.

Many other businesses will be working out ways to meet the state’s guidelines and continue this press to reopen.

Counties that have been approved for Phase Two can reopen as soon as Friday.

