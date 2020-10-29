Jackson County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases



MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Thursday, October 29 marks the highest reported number of coronavirus cases in Jackson County since the pandemic began, with 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

“Jackson County continues to see spread occur from indoor social gatherings and within a household or multiple households,” health officials said. “The colder weather and holidays bring people indoors, which increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading.”

Jackson County Public Health provided the following steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19:

Gatherings are for well people : people who are sick, have COVID-19, are a close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering

: people who are sick, have COVID-19, are a close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering Increase indoor ventilation : ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus.

: ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus. Wear a mask – despite being with family and friends, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

– despite being with family and friends, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Limit the number of guests – it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 10 or fewer people with physical distancing.

– it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 10 or fewer people with physical distancing. Practice physical distancing– space out chairs at the table and consider not staying with family and friends in their home.

For more information about the county’s COVID-19 response, visit Jackson County Health and Human Services at http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19

