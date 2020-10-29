Jackson County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases.
Thursday, October 29 marks the highest reported number of coronavirus cases in Jackson County since the pandemic began, with 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
“Jackson County continues to see spread occur from indoor social gatherings and within a household or multiple households,” health officials said. “The colder weather and holidays bring people indoors, which increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading.”
Jackson County Public Health provided the following steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19:
- Gatherings are for well people: people who are sick, have COVID-19, are a close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering
- Increase indoor ventilation: ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus.
- Wear a mask– despite being with family and friends, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
- Limit the number of guests– it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 10 or fewer people with physical distancing.
- Practice physical distancing– space out chairs at the table and consider not staying with family and friends in their home.
For more information about the county’s COVID-19 response, visit Jackson County Health and Human Services at http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19
