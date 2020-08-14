Jackson County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday



MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Public health officials said as of 12:01 a.m. on August 14, there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. This brings the total number of cases in Jackson County to 536. Over 164 of those were active. There have been 2 deaths linked to coronavirus in the county.

“Jackson County Public Health continues to stress the importance of everyone in Jackson County to take preventative action and wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, wash your hands regularly, frequently disinfect surfaces that or touched often.” Jackson County Public Health said. “These actions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Neighboring Josephine County reported 2 new cases Friday, bringing that county’s total to 136. 56 were active.

Public health officials said as of the morning of August 14, there have been 22,300 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 383 deaths related to the virus.

Worldwide, 760,889 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. 167,528 of those were within the United States.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.