Jackson County officials warn of low water levels at lakes



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— Jackson County Roads and Parks Department says severe lack of rain and snow during the winter is contributing to low water levels in Jackson County lakes.

According to director John Vial, Emigrant lake is the lowest its been in the last five years for this time of the year.

Here’s a breakdown of water levels on August 18th over the last five years:

2020 – 2,184.09 feet

2019 – 2,207.46 feet

2018 – 2,188.60 feet

2017 – 2,213.78 feet

2016 – 2,206.80 feet

Right now, water levels at the lake are dropping an average of six feet a week.

“There are many years that we go the entire season with boat ramps that are usable all summer long,” John Vial said. “That’s not uncommon and then there’s a year like this year when we run out early.”

Other lakes in the county facing similar problems include Howard Prairie and Hyatt Lake.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.