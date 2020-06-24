Jackson County Library Services sees increase in online holds



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — During one of the busiest times of the year for the library, the halls are a little quieter than usual.

Jackson County Library Services is seeing less people browsing the aisles and more traction online, holding items to come pick up.

Summer is usually a popular time for library visits with schools not in session and kids signing up for the summer reading program. But this year, many of their programs are virtual.

“We also have really all the same summer reading programs that we had in the past, it’s just they’re all virtual and they’re all on our programs calendar,” Claudine Taillac, Jackson County Library Services, said.

People can sign up online on the Jackson County Library Services’ website.

