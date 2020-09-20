Jackson County Library Medford Branch offers virtual ‘Emergency Resource Fair’



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Library Medford Branch is offering a virtual Emergency Resource Fair to people hoping to learn more about emergency readiness.

The virtual event has guest speakers talking about checklists for evacuations, pet safety, what to do during earthquakes and more. The event is being hosted through Zoom and is currently full. But, a Jackson County librarian says a video of the fair will be posted to YouTube afterwards.

“It’s kind of a catch all of the best response you can have in any type of emergency,” said Jackson County librarian, Kayla Samnath.

The library says it plans on hosting more emergency virtual fairs in the near future.

