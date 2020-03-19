Jackson County jail taking extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Jail says no one there has tested positive for coronavirus but it’s still taking steps for safety.

The sheriff’s office says it’s stepping up cleanings in the facility and started screening people for factors as they come in.

As of Friday, visitors are no longer allowed at the jail and all non-essential personnel have been told to stay home. The sheriff’s office says it is looking at the possibility of creating more space by releasing some inmates, but no decision has been made as of now. The sheriff’s office tells NBC5 they do have some areas to quarantine people if they need to take those steps.

The sheriff’s office has consulted with local and state health officials to discuss a protocol for the coronavirus.

