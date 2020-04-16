Jackson County homicide investigation leads to two Grants Pass men





CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two men, already lodged in jail, are facing new charges related to a January homicide case.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 32 year-old Joshua Wayne Bull and 33 year-old Theodore Stacey Johnson are now charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On January 10, 2020 the Jackson County Sheriff’s office were called out to investigate a body found on the side of Cobleigh Road near Butte Falls. The body was identified as Central Point resident, Cody Joseph Baize. He was 28 years old. His death sparking a three month long investigation by the Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit.

Bull was already in the Josephine County Jail for a Post Prison Supervision Sanction related to an original charge involving a controlled substance. On the new charges, he was transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

Likewise, Johnson was already lodged in the Jackson County Jail for parole violation on a Robbery II charge.

If anyone has further information on this case, you’re encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 541-774-8333.

