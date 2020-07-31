Jackson County gives $500k to United Way for COVID-19 relief



MEDFORD, Ore. – A local non-profit continues to offer help to those who need it during these uncertain times.

Since March, United Way of Jackson County has helped 42 other non-profits and more than 1,000 individuals.

They are currently helping to give out $500,000 in Covid-19 relief funding from Jackson County.

“After previously raising $387,000 including a distribution of $50,000 from Jackson County, and investing all of it to help more than 1,100 individuals and families, we’re humbled by the ongoing and additional support of Jackson County and the Commissioners,” said Dee Anne Everson, CEO and Executive Director, United Way of Jackson County.

“Jackson County worked hard to get this funding that was intended by Congress for local governments, including Counties, but had been held back by the State until recently,” shares Jackson County Commissioner Chair Colleen Roberts, “Although it took longer than we had hoped, we are very pleased to be able to share this resource with the people and families that continue to be challenged by the effects of COVID-19.”

United Way of Jackson County said an application for funding is up on its website: http://www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/covid-19-fund/

