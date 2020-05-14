Jackson County gets green light for Phase 1 reopening, announces Commissioner



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer announced the Governor’s approval for the county to enter Phase 1 reopening on Friday, May 15th.

Late Wednesday night counties around Oregon began receiving the long awaited decisions.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Thursday morning to announce all the counties approved to enter Phase 1 reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

In a form letter, the Governor outlined her plan for a safe and strong Oregon. She also warned that reopening does not come without risk. Each county was informed that the Oregon Health Authority would be monitoring COVID-19 cases in their counties and would be prepared to assist should any concerns arise.

Dyer stated he hoped the early notice would give eagerly awaiting businesses owners a little extra time to prepare.

