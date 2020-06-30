Jackson County Commissioners discuss historical sight name changes as well as drone usage



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County commissioners met to discuss multiple topics at Tuesday’s study session.

The U.S. geographic names board has asked local stakeholders to weigh in on the potential renaming of Dead Indian Creek, Dead Indian Soda Springs, and Dead Indian Mountain.

Jackson County commissioners have decided not to take a position on potentially renaming the three historical sights in southern Oregon.

“We don’t have, in my opinion, adequate information from all sources to make a recommendation and I would recommend a no opinion or no comment,” Commissioner Rick Dyer, said.

Their recommendation will now be passed to the U.S. geographic names board where they will make the ultimate decision.

Dead Indian Memorial Road was not discussed at the meeting.

Commissioners also discussed the usage of drones flying over the Bear Creek Greenway.

They say the Rogue Valley Council of Governments asked for their input in using drones to detect fires and find camps along the greenway.

Commissioners Rick Dyer and Bob Strosser were both in support of the drones while commissioners Colleen Roberts was against them.

With the commissioner’s approval, RVCOG will now decide whether to move forward with the project or not.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.