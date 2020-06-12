Jackson County cleans up after Thursday’s storms



Medford, Ore — Rogue Valley residents are hard at work today cleaning up after Thursday’s quick moving thunderstorms.

Gusty winds, ½ inch hail and heavy rains brought down tree limbs, some crashing down on power lines.

Videos sent in by viewers shows the intense rainfall, winds and lightning strikes in the area.

Off Griffin Creek Road, residents say lightning struck a tree, bringing half of it down onto the creek below.

“25 years ago it got hit by lightning, took the top of it but it wasn’t as bad as this, this is the worst it’s ever been,” said Terry, who lives next to the creek where the tree was struck by lightning.

According to Pacific Power some 9,000 customers were without power last night.

Oregon Department of Forestry says they did respond to one lightning caused fire covering less than a tenth of an acre.

