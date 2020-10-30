Jackson County breaks another COVID-19 record



MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County has blown through another record-setting amount of daily COVID-19 cases.

On the morning of October 29, Jackson County Public Health said there were 54 new cases over the previous 24 hours. That marked the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. The next day, however, public health officials reported 69 new cases.

According to Jackson County, the new cases aren’t due to increased testing. Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames explained, “The increase in the test positivity rate tells us that we truly have a rise in cases and that it is not due to the volume of tests performed in Jackson County.”

Dr. Shames said the increase is alarming. “We believe that the rise in cases is because people are engaging in social gatherings and household gatherings,” he said. “In these situations, people are most likely not staying home if they are feeling under the weather, are not wearing a mask or staying 6 feet or more away from other people, and are not keeping the indoor gathering size to 10 or fewer people.”

Health officials continue to encourage the use of masks and social distancing.

