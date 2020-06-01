Jackson Co. requests to enter Phase II of reopening



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County submitted an application to reopen under Phase II Monday.

Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan submitted the request to Governor Brown’s Office. The Board of Commissioners says they’re confident the county is ready to enter Phase II of the Governor’s Reopening of Oregon.

In the letter to Gov. Brown, it says Jackson County has adequate amount of PPE for first responders and 33 or more trained contact tracers.

Jackson County currently has a total of 67 cases as of Monday morning.

Under Phase II, the county could allow for increased work in offices, in-person gatherings up to 100 people with physical distancing and limited visitation to nursing homes.

