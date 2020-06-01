Jackson Co. reports one new presumptive case



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health reports one new presumptive case, as of Monday morning, bringing the county total to 67.

A presumptive case is a person without a COVID-19 test result, but has COVID-19-like symptoms. The person has also been in clsoe contact with a confirmed case.

“As people have begun to stay home less and attend social gatherings, it is important to understand that the virus has not been eliminated, and there is no vaccine available to prevent people from getting this infection. Therefore, there is still a risk for people to become ill with COVID-19 and pass the illness on to others. Jackson County Public Health expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as people have begun to move around more and are attending social gatherings with people outside of their immediate household.”

According to Jackson County Public Health, of the 67 cases, 19 are still active. At this time, there are no fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Jackson County.

