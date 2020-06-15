Jackson Co. reports 1 new case, as Harry & David outbreak hits 10 cases



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, Jackson County reported one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 82.

According to Jackson County Public Health, the outbreak associated with Medford’s Harry & David reached ten cases, including seven employees in the specialty foods department and three close contacts. The outbreak is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for the company previously told FOX26 News, the employees are now quarantining at home and adds that all employees in the specialty foods area were sent home. The spokesperson said all specialty food shifts have been canceled and it’s working to deep clean and sanitize the entire facility.

