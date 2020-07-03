Jackson Co. records 15 new cases, a new daily high



MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Public Health recorded 15 new cases Thursday morning – a new daily high. That brings the county’s total to 131 cases.

Across the state, nearly 9,000 cases have been recorded.

The growing number doesn’t come as a surprise to county officials as cases across the country have been rising as states reopened.

“You have people returning back to work but we also have people who are resuming travel so we have people in our community who are traveling to places like Arizona and California,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Public Health.

With the July 4 holiday days away, public health officials are wary of what spikes may come after.

People are encouraged to celebrate at home this year with their immediate family and avoid any large gatherings.

