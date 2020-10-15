Jackson Co. offers free covid-19 testing



MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Health and Human Services is offering free coronavirus testing for residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Beginning at 2 o’clock this afternoon, you could walk or drive up to Cornerstone Christian Church in Medford and receive a free Covid-19 test.

Some people said they were there to get tested so they could work in the food industry. Others, just to see if they had the virus.

One man said he came to ensure the safety of his Sunday congregation.

Pastor Mike Winters said from inside his car, “I’m a pastor for Pleasant Cowboy Church, and it means a lot. It gives a sense of security, even though The Lord has my back.”

Dozens of people showed up to the church the minute testing began, cars even lined the surrounding streets.

Visitors said it’s still more convenient than a normal doctor’s office visit.

The first day of free testing was done Tuesday in Ashland, at Scienceworks.

