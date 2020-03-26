Jackson Co. Library Services offers online resources



JACKSON CO., Ore. — Libraries aren’t open, but Jackson County Library Services still offers online resources.

From writing labs and math tutoring to story time and online books, Jackson County Libraries have a wide range of free resources for all ages.

“Having all these resources that people can access from home or smart phones or from a computer lab at school or whatever. We are just more about, how can we get information to people in the easiest possible way,” Brystan Strong, JCLS, said.

To access most of the resources, you must have a library card.

To access these online resources visit the JCLS website: https://jcls.org/home

NBC5 News will continue sharing resources and ideas while schools are closed. We want to hear what your ideas are! Message us through Facebook or email us: kobinews@kobi5.com

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.