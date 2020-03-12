Jackson Co. encourages ‘social distancing’ amid coronavirus



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Coronavirus is officially a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

In Oregon, four new presumed cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. The new cases are in Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes counties. In response, Governor Kate Brown announced a press conference Thursday, where she is addressing mass gatherings and how to slow community spread.

Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says the four new cases in Oregon are from community spread. He says Jackson County isn’t banning large gatherings just yet, but people should personally weigh the options of attending. He says the best way to prevent community spread, is to practice social distancing.

“A lot of things we take for granted, shaking hands when we meet people, hugging people when we meet them, getting together for a group selfie and those are behaviors that are really putting us at risk,” Dr. Shame said.

Jackson County Public Health recommends people wear masks if they are sick, wash their hands, avoid touching your face and disinfect surfaces frequently. People who feel sick should stay home.

With more people coming in for testing in southern Oregon and around the state, Jackson County Public Health expects the number of cases to rise.

