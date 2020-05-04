Jackson Co. Commissioner says we need CARES Act funding



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington’s governor is distributing federal CARES funds to local governments.

A Jackson County Commissioner says that’s exactly what Governor Kate Brown needs to do in Oregon.

Republican Jackson County Commissioner, Rick Dyer, says the state of Oregon hasn’t distributed its more than $1,000,000,000 dollars to smaller cities and counties yet.

The CARES Act says places with a population over 500,000 can directly apply for funding, which has left all counties, aside from Washington and Multnomah counties, unable to receive funding.

“It’s absolutely, vitally important. Not just to Jackson County, but our municipalities within Jackson County and jurisdictions all over the state,” said Dyer.

Dyer says the funding would help with direct expenses for things such as hiring and training contact tracers, in order to safely re-open the county.

