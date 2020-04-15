Jackson Co. boat ramps closed to public



Jackson County, Ore — With boat ramps closed many people are wondering if they can still go fishing.

Jackson County says people can still fish outside county parks if they maintain social distancing, but the boat ramps are closed because of Governor Kate Brown’s executive order.

If ramps were opened the restrooms would also need to be opened, which goes against the order. Jackson County says it had to lay off most of the staff making it impossible to clean the bathrooms.

“To reduce travel and to increase social distancing and provide a safe environment for everybody and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” John Vial, Jackson County Parks and Road, said.

The county says they miss the parks just as much as the public, but right now, it’s important to flatten the curve.

