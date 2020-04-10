Jackson Co. 4-H posts resources on social media



JACKSON CO., Ore. — Jackson County 4-H is bumping up it’s online presence with resources for families.

The group is posting on Facebook with themed resources depending on the day of the week. Mindful Monday, Wellness Wednesday, Fun Friday and Service Saturday to name a few.

“We’re trying to make sure that they’re activities that you can do with, you know materials at home or in your own yard and hopefully for all ages and all different kinds of project areas,” Lena Hasking, 4-H, said.

Jackson County 4-H is also still keeping in touch with their members by video chat.

